Longer Eid break for some private school pupils in Sharjah

Lessons after the holiday for Eid Al Fitr are set to resume on Sunday, May 16. Pawan Singh / The National

Some pupils in Sharjah will get nearly two weeks off for their Eid Al Fitr holiday, after several private schools started their break early, on May 4.

Lessons are scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 16, in line with other schools in the Emirates.

To organise a longer holiday, teachers must seek prior approval from Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Only those that follow foreign curriculums are allowed to apply.

In this case, each school requested an extra five days holiday, said SPEA’s director, Ali Al Hosani.

“The regulatory body allows private schools to provide up to five days of additional leave during the academic year.

“This is as long as the requested leave is not linked to spring, fall and summer vacations.”

It was not revealed how many schools will be off for the next 12 days but SPEA said they all had submitted requests.

The Eid Al Fitr holiday for private and public-sector workers will begin on Tuesday, May 11, which is the 29th day of Ramadan.

The break will last until Shawwal 3, which is expected to fall on May 15, but will be confirmed shortly by the Moon-sighting committee.