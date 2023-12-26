UAE launches drive to recruit 4,000 Emiratis in private education sector

The UAE on Tuesday announced a major recruitment drive to launch in 2024 aimed at hiring 1,000 Emiratis in the private education sector annually for the next four years.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has joined forces with the Ministry of Education and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, also known as the Nafis programme, to provide specialist training to equip citizens with the knowledge and skills to secure roles in administrative and teaching positions.

The Teaching Specialists Programme will focus on teaching posts in Arabic language, Islamic, social studies and national identity, as well as nursery, primary school and special education.

It will also seek to help Emiratis work as specialists in education guidance and leadership positions, as well as take up a variety of administration jobs.

The government hopes to find jobs for 4,000 Emiratis within the private education sector under the four-year strategy.

The employment project will target Emirati job seekers registered on the Nafis platform – a government database used to help recruit citizens to private sector companies – who hold a bachelor’s degree in education, for teaching and school-related professions. Those with a high school degree will be applicable for administrative and assistant roles.

Those interested in taking part are being urged to register with the Nafis portal.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said the scheme would be instrumental in supporting the growth of the private education sector.

“Today, we focus on the education sector, a sector that is crucial in nurturing future generations and providing them with the knowledge and understanding that enables them to actively contribute to building the future of our nation,” he said.

“Our mission today is dedicated to empowering UAE nationals and equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications to work within the education sector so that they become accomplished, skilled, and dynamic educators that are fully prepared to guide and inspire the next generation.”

“Teaching is a noble and inspiring profession. We take pride in our nation's leading academic institutions in both the government and private sectors. And in recognition of the importance of this sector, we aim to encourage more UAE nationals to be a part of it and participate within the Teaching Specialists Programme.”

Increase for Emiratisation drive

Lawyers on Emiratisation Rashed Abdulla Al Sumaity, an associate at Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants in Dubai. The legal and banking professions have the highest Emiratisation in the private sector. All photos by Victor Besa / The National

The private education sector jobs push is part of an effort to encourage greater local participation in the private sector, which is viewed as a crucial driver of the UAE economy.

The UAE's Nafis programme was introduced in September 2021 with a mission to ensure 10 per cent of all jobs in the private sector were taken up by citizens by the end of 2026.

More than 82,000 Emiratis are now employed outside of the public sector – up by 52,000 since the start of the campaign, Nafis said.

Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months as part of the Emiratisation campaign.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff are expected to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of the year.

The Emirati employment rate will increase to 6 per cent by the end of 2024, 8 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2026.

In July, the UAE announced that companies with 20 to 49 employees would be required to fill a quota for the first time, hiring at least one Emirati in 2024 and another by 2025.

Heavy fines have been imposed on companies and people seeking to manipulate the government-set targets to avoid financial penalties.

The private sector programme is expected to play a critical role in helping private sector institutions to achieve these Emiratisation targets.

Education partnerships

The Nafis programme has signed agreements with the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, Sharjah Education Academy, and Emirates College for Advanced Education to support the scheme.

The partnerships will help to deliver bridging and development programmes for administrative and teacher roles, and other school-related jobs.

The academic institutions will provide qualified trainers, laboratories, and workshops to bolster the skills of trainees taking part in the education initiative.