UAE private teacher work permit: How to apply, who is eligible and what is the cost?

A new Private Teacher Work Permit has been introduced in the UAE, allowing educators to offer individual tuition outside school hours.

Announced on Monday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Education, it represents a significant change in the sector.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new permits, from cost to eligibility and more.

Why has it been introduced?

The permit has been introduced to protect the rights of private teachers and to “ensure students receive supplemental education that meets their learning style and needs”, said Muhammad Al Mualla, undersecretary for academic affairs at the Ministry of Education.

Read More UAE teachers allowed to offer private tuition with new work permit

The move is also intended to combat illegal private tuition.

“The introduction of a permit for individuals qualified to provide private lessons will help curb illegal and unregulated practices when recruiting private teachers, which risk affecting the learning process as a whole,” Mr Al Mualla added.

How much does it cost?

The permit is free and is valid for two year, after which holders can apply for it to be renewed.

Rather than a fee, educators are asked to sign a code of conduct document approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Who is eligible?

The new permit allows “different groups of specialised and qualified professionals from the community to offer private lessons for students, individually or in groups,” the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation says.

It is open to all over-15s to apply, subject to approval.

How to apply

Those wishing to apply for the permit can submit a request via the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's smart application, website or e-services system.

What documents do you need?

If you’re a student

A certificate of continuity of study. The student’s last academic certificate. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the guardian. Certificate of good conduct. Medical fitness certificate. Valid ID. A clear personal photo with a white background.

If you’re unemployed

Latest academic degree. Certificate of good conduct. Valid ID. Medical fitness certificate. Experience certificate (if applicable). A clear personal photo with a white background.

If you’re employed but don’t work in education directly

Latest academic degree. Certificate of good conduct. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer. Medical fitness certificate. Experience certificate (if any). Valid ID. A clear personal photo with a white background.

If you’re a teacher registered in a public or private school

Certificate of good conduct. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer. Medical fitness certificate. Experience certificate (if any). Valid ID. A clear personal photo with a white background.

What if you don’t apply?

Anyone offering private lessons without a permit will be subject to fines and penalties.

The cost of these penalties has not been confirmed but, when private tuition was previously banned, educators could face fines as high as Dh50,000.

Can you work from home?

A single permit covers online and in-person tutoring.

Educators can also work from their home country, provided they have a valid residency.

Guide to new Dubai schools - in pictures