When are 2023 spring holidays for UAE schools?

Many schools in the UAE will close for two weeks at the end of March for the spring holidays.

Most private schools will be closed from March 27, with classes resuming on April 10.

Pupils will have the two-week break at the beginning of Ramadan, which is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23 — although the official date will be determined by the country's moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

British schools in the UAE typically follow similar dates for the half-term break, so families with children attending different schools can have their holidays at the same time.

All Taaleem, Bloom Education and Aldar schools will follow the same dates and will be closed from March 27 to April 10.

Ministry of Education curriculum schools will have an extra week's holiday, with spring break from March 27 to April 17.

Indian schools that begin their academic year in April will have more than two weeks off at the end of March.

At Delhi Private School Dubai, the academic year will finish on March 15 and schools will reopen on April 3.

Schools are allowed some flexibility in their calendar, as long as they complete a certain number of days in the year.

The spring break is one of the busiest periods of the year for tourism.

In 2022, Emirates said it expected more than 700,000 passengers to depart from DXB’s Terminal 3 over the two weekends.

