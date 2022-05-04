Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities to offer full scholarships to 100 students

The Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi has announced it will award full scholarships to 100 students for the next academic year, including some of the brightest secondary school pupils in the country.

The scholarships will be open to applicants in the UAE and abroad, and will be available across a variety of subjects.

The announcement was made as the university continues to attract more students to enrol as part of its expansion plans.

Some of the most popular courses at the university include Islamic studies, the Arabic language, philosophy and humanities.

The university said prospective students could register online to study for bachelor's and master's degrees and PhD courses for the coming academic year.

Dr Khaled Al Dhaheri, the president of the university, said grants and financial incentives would be offered to several new students based on their grades.

The university was established in 2020 and focuses on social studies, humanities and philosophy.

Read more Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed appoints chancellor for new humanities university

In November last year, it hosted the two-day Renewing Religious Discourse conference. Scholars and experts from around the world attended the event to discuss subjects such as the principles of moderation and equality, as well as to promote the values ​​of human fraternity, tolerance and co-existence that the UAE supports.