Three rules to know before school resumes in Dubai on January 3

Dubai's education regulator has outlined the new working week for private schools in the emirate.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, in a quick guide published on its social media on Wednesday, specified that the new Saturday-Sunday weekend will cover teachers and all employees in private schools.

It also confirmed that the midday finish on Friday applies to pupils and staff of Dubai's private schools in line with the move to a four-and-a-half-day week from January 3.

Schools in Dubai are permitted to change hours during the week so teachers can complete the curriculum.

In Sharjah too, private schools will be allowed to extend the academic year by a week or change the daily hours to handle the move to the new working week.

The UAE government’s announcement of a four-and-a-half-day week for government offices and schools will come into effect from January 2022 with a shift to Monday to Friday as the working week and a half day on Friday.

Here is a quick reminder of the three key guidelines for private schools in Dubai:

When will school finish on Friday?

The school day cannot finish later than 12pm on Friday, but pupils can be let out before noon.

Do the rules apply to pupils only?

The changes to the working week apply to teachers and staff. The Saturday-Sunday weekend and 12pm close on Friday cover pupils and staff in private schools.

Can schools extend hours during the week?

The regulator said schools could start and finish the learning day earlier or later after consulting with parents. Private schools are being allowed to change daily timings to meet their curriculum but must inform the KHDA about any change to operating hours.