Mother arrested in Abu Dhabi for torturing her child

Videos of the woman hurting the child circulated on social media, drawing criticism and outrage from the public

The National
Feb 19, 2020

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a woman for torturing her child.

Police tracked the woman down after videos of her torturing the child emerged on social media, drawing criticism and outrage from the public.

On Wednesday, police said the woman had allegedly been hurting her child because she was having marital issues with her husband, the child's father.

The woman was referred to public prosecution for legal action.

In a statement, police said anyone found harming children would feel the full extent of the law.

"The UAE has passed laws and legislation for children No.3 of 2016, which guarantees the rights of a child from the moment of birth of the child," police said.

