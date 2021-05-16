Dubai Customs seize 68kg of ‘black magic’ contraband, including bones and blood

Dubai Customs foiled 35 attempts in the past three years to import more than 68 kilograms of "black magic" items at Dubai International Airport.

Officers seized items linked to witchcraft and sorcery, such as talismans, amulets, animal skins, bones and blood, between 2018 and 2020.

“Items that could be associated with sorcery or black magic are prohibited under a decree by the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee,” said Khalid Ahmad, director of passengers operations at Dubai Customs.

Quote Customs officers depend primarily on their skills in reading body language to detect who might be carrying illegal items

In seizures that totalled 68.4kg, officers confiscated talismans, amulets, knives, needles, vials of animal blood and other liquids, animal skins, hair and bones, drawings, pieces of metal, rings and books of magic techniques.

“Attempts to bring these prohibited materials into the country in various ways are considered smuggling, in accordance with the unified customs law,” Mr Ahmad said.

He said an African woman who was caught in 2018 carrying 10.8kg of black magic items was also detected a year later trying to smuggle 8.4kg of similar objects and books.

Mr Ahmad said well-trained customs officers depend primarily on their skills in reading body language to detect who might be carrying such items, before screening and manually checking luggage.

“Training happens with help from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai,” he said.

“Once confiscated, items are referred to relevant authorities to be dealt with.”

Practising black magic or attempting to smuggle sorcery items is illegal under Article 316 of the UAE’s Penal Code. People caught smuggling black magic objects are subject to prison and/or fines.

A total of 47.6kg of items associated with witchcraft were seized in 2018.

The following year, 12.9kg of items were confiscated from passengers, while 7.9kg of materials was seized in 2020.

Dubai Customs said its efforts in spreading awareness about carrying these items has helped bring down the number of smuggling attempts.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

