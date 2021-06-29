Coronavirus: UAE arrests 64 for breaking self-quarantine

Dozens of people have been arrested for breaking mandatory self-quarantine in the UAE.

The Ministry of Interior said 64 people had been referred to federal prosecutors to face legal action after they ignored orders to stay at home.

The ministry said the people had specifically been told by authorities to isolate themselves for 14 days because they had come into contact with coronavirus patients.

They will be charged with breaching provisions of the federal law on fighting communicable diseases, and for failing to adhere to precautions put in place by the government to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, the UAE Attorney General, Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, warned the public against non-compliance with the precautionary measures put in place by authorities.

Dr Al Shamsi said breaking the mandatory self-isolation, put in place for recent travellers, is a punishable crime and puts others at risk.

The UAE's law on contagious diseases criminalises any "intentional behaviour that results in spreading an infection".

The penalty for this is up to five years in prison, a fine of between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000, or both.

The law also makes it obligatory for members of the public to report any suspected cases or deaths resulting from a communicable disease at the risk of three years in jail, a fine of no more than Dh10,000, or both.

The UAE has introduced measures to protect the public from contracting the virus.

They include the closure of malls, cinemas and schools, and a bann on public gatherings and activities.

Citizens and residents have been told they must stay home except in cases of absolute necessity.

This week, Dubai Police arrested two people found to be mocking and ignoring public health advice on social media.

Two Europeans posted stories on Instagram where they mocked the measures and encouraged others to defy them.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Brief scoreline: Wolves 3 Neves 28', Doherty 37', Jota 45'+2 Arsenal 1 Papastathopoulos 80'

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

