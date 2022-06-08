Dubai cat owner ordered to pay Dh40,000 after furious dog row with neighbour

A court in Dubai has ordered an Egyptian man to pay Dh40,000 ($10,890) compensation for assaulting a man and causing emotional distress to a dog.

The incident arose after the offender, 32, assaulted the dog's owner in the street.

The Egyptian man, who had just returned home from work, was chasing after his cat which had escaped into the street.

The man passed by the victim, a Jordanian student, 19, who was walking his dog.

He heard the student say to his dog that the cat was afraid of the dog, which led to the man insulting the victim and assaulting him.

The man's wife and brother-in-law ran out of the nearby house and tried to prevent the assault from continuing, but failed.

He ripped off the student's shirt and jacket and knocked him to the ground.

The incident led to the dog running away from home, only returning the following day in a distressed state.

Court documents said there had been a previous dispute between the two neighbours, which had been reconciled in a police station.

The Egyptian man was charged with insulting and physically assaulting the dog owner on September 7 last year in the Al Rashidiya area of Dubai.

He admitted to the crimes at Dubai Court of Misdemeanours and was fined Dh5,000 in November.

After the conviction, the dog owner filed a civil case seeking compensation.

The victim’s lawyer Mohammed Najeeb said: “My client was shamed by what happened and emotionally affected after he was assaulted in public in front of his residence.

“His dog, too, was affected. When the accident happened the dog ran away and disappeared for about 24 hours, then when found it refused to eat or drink and my client had to take it to a vet clinic.”

The civil case was referred to the Dubai courts’ reconciliation centre, which reached an agreement on April 21 under which the offender was ordered to pay Dh40,000 in compensation. The man was also ordered to pay Dh1,000 in legal fees.

A dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed - in pictures