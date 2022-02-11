British man in UAE accused of assaulting woman and threatening to post pictures online

A British man has been charged by Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution with assaulting an Irish woman.

He has also been accused of threatening to post personal photographs of her on social media.

The alleged victim filed a complaint that said she was beaten by the accused in an attack that left her injured, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said on Friday.

She said she was told that sensitive pictures of her would be released on the internet if she complained.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi courts hear more than 80,000 criminal proceedings remotely

Public prosecutors said her medical report showed swelling and bruising.

A security guard said he had witnessed the assault.

The accused denied the charges when he was arrested and he has been remanded in custody.

The case continues.