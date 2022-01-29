Public Prosecution to issue fines of up to Dh500,000 for illegal use of personal data

People illegally using personal data in the UAE could face imprisonment and financial penalties of up to Dh500,000 ($136,000), Public Prosecution said on Saturday.

Financial penalties for illegally collecting and processing personal data and information belonging to Emiratis or residents ranged from Dh50,000 to Dh500,000, under Article 13 of the Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes.

The extent of the fines and penalties was issued on Saturday and followed the largest legal reform in the UAE's 50-year history in November, which included more than 40 laws, some of which were updated versions of existing legislation.

Major changes included greater protection of personal data and stronger copyright rules.

Legislation covering the spreading of rumours and fake news, electronic fraud and protecting personal data was also put in place.

The changes are the result of efforts by 540 experts from 50 federal and local authorities who worked with more than 100 private sector organisations during a period of five months, said officials.