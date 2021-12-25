Abu Dhabi Labour Court helps 2,794 workers receive dues worth Dh40 million

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has helped 2,794 workers receive dues worth Dh40 million.

The workers were employed by four different companies, state news agency Wam reported.

The court's mobile division resolved the cases and secured the payment of the dues.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said it had adopted a clear strategy to deal with collective disputes and settle them in record time.

This is done by expediting the registration of claims, hearing of cases and passing of judgments.

A court order has also been issued to allow workers to continue to live at their accommodation until they receive all dues, or to move to another company's accommodation if they wish to.

The court said the law protects the right of all parties and the country remains committed to safeguarding the rights of workers.