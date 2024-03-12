Saadiyat Beach Club and Vilebrequin launch French-style summer experience in Abu Dhabi

Combining the best in summer style and luxury, Saadiyat Beach Club and French swimwear brand Vilebrequin are collaborating to celebrate summer in Abu Dhabi with a takeover of the luxury beach club on Saadiyat Island.

Infusing local shores with a touch of French joie de vivre, visitors to Abu Dhabi’s famous beach club will be transported to the French Riviera this summer as designer Vincent Darre and his team adorn the property with a vibrant range of Riviera-feel furnishings, including custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, adding to Saadiyat Beach Club’s luxe-yet-laidback atmosphere.

From March 9 until the end of September 2024, Saadiyat Beach Club will be decked out in Vilebrequin’s signature vibrant colours and patterns. Inspired by the property’s spectacular location overlooking the golden beach, the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf, and the protected Hawks Bill Sea Turtles that call this stretch of beach home, Vilebrequin has created a variety of motifs, including a sea turtle, that will form part of the décor.

Private pool cabanas will be decorated with Vilebrequin’s iconic prints

Guests will be able to able to experience Riviera glamour with a touch of Abu Dhabi elegance as they enjoy the property’s premium facilities, including a sparkling pool and beach bar, while lounging in private pool cabanas decorated with Vilebrequin’s iconic prints. From plush sun loungers to umbrellas, each carefully curated detail will transport visitors to the French coast for a summer experience like no other.

Saadiyat Beach Club’s private beach will also be transformed with bespoke Vilebrequin-branded towels available from the beach concierge, colourful parasols and sunbeds, creating the perfect setting for relaxation and enjoyment this summer.

Complimenting the decor, guests will also be able to feast on delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Safina Restaurant, while enjoying the striking views.