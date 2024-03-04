World Skate Tour: Thrilling climax takes centre stage in Dubai

Sports fans and skate enthusiasts enjoyed a thrilling climax to the Park Pro Tour Stop at Dubai Harbour on Sunday evening as some of the world’s greatest skateboarders clinched their places at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Hosted by World Skate and Arada, the Park Pro Tour Stop was the final destination on the Road to Paris 2024 – with 194 athletes from 39 countries including the US, Australia, Brazil, and Japan seeking to qualify.

Following four days of thrilling action across the qualification, quarter-final, and semi-final stages, the scene was set for a series of epic showdowns featuring the remaining participants in Sunday’s finale – where sporting excellence unfolded as promised.

The men's podium at the World Skateboarding Tour Park finals at Dubai Harbour

Eight skateboarders went head-to-head in both the men’s and women’s finals with the prize of representing their countries at the grandest stage of them at stake. Spain’s Danny Leon won the men’s Park Pro Tour Stop and fellow Spanish star Naia Laso sealed victory in the women’s.

Gavin Bottger of the United States and Viktor Solmunde of Denmark finished second and third in the men’s whilst Japanese duo Kokona Hiraki and Mizuho Hasegawa claimed top three positions in the women’s final.

The Park Pro Stop forms back-to-back World Skate Tour events alongside the Street Pro Tour Stop – with the two welcoming 430 athletes from a record-breaking 65 countries worldwide.

In partnership with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), alongside venue partner Shamal Holding and under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of DSC, the competitions collectively represent one of the UAE’s biggest, most significant sporting events in 2024.

The women's podium at the World Skateboarding Tour Park finals at Dubai Harbour

With the Park Pro Tour Stop officially over, attentions now turn to the Street Pro Tour Stop that began on Sunday and runs for eight days until next Sunday, March 10.

Once again, final qualification is up for grabs ahead of Paris 2024, where the world’s best skateboarders will face off in two of the most popular and spectacular skate disciplines – park and street. The male and female competitions in Paris will feature participating athletes with medals, pride, and legacy awaiting a select few.

Tickets for the Street Pro Tour Stop at Dubai Harbour are exclusively available through Virgin Radio and fans can register on the Virgin Radio website to be in with a chance of attending.

Visitors are reminded of the drop-off-only policy at Dubai Harbour, with journeys by taxi or public transport recommended. For more information about the competitions, visit the World Tour events page on the Arada website.