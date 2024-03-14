When is Eid Al Fitr 2024?

Marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast for Muslims, Eid Al Fitr is a celebration that begins when the new crescent Moon is visible.

It is accompanied by a paid holiday for public and private sector workers in the UAE.

Emirates Astronomical Society has forecast April 10 as Eid Al Fitr's start date this year.

“The Shawwal crescent Moon will coincide with the total solar eclipse occurring on April 8 at 10.22pm in the UAE,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the society's chairman, told The National.

He said this means the crescent will not be visible until April 9 – the 30th day of Ramadan – and Eid Al Fitr will therefore begin on April 10.

When will Eid Al Fitr be confirmed?

Like Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr’s start date will be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee.

It is made up of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the Emirates' Islamic authority.

They look for the new crescent Moon, which means that Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, can begin.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts as well as charitable donations.

A public holiday accompanies Eid Al Fitr, with many people taking time off work to travel abroad or take short trips in the region.

How long is the Eid Al Fitr public holiday?

According to the Islamic calendar, the holiday will run from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Ramadan 29 corresponds with April 8 on the Gregorian calendar, meaning this is set to be the first day of the public holiday.

As for how long the break will be, it depends on the duration of Ramadan.

If the holy month lasts 29 days, the Eid public holiday will run from April 8 to April 11. If it extends to 30 days, it will run from April 8 to April 12.

Mr Al Jarwan's prediction, therefore, suggests the public holiday will run until April 12.

The dates will be confirmed in accordance with the relevant Moon sightings.

