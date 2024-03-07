Heavy rain, thunder and lightning ahead, UAE warns in special broadcast

UAE authorities have warned residents of particularly dangerous weather expected over the coming days.

In a special broadcast on Thursday evening authorities said the country would be affected by unstable weather, including heavy rain, thunder and lightning, with flooding in areas.

Motorists were warned of expected poor visibility and water pooling, plus high winds. The bad weather is expected to begin on Friday evening and ease off on Sunday.

Authorities warned fines would be imposed on anyone risking their own lives or the lives of others.

Al Dhafra and Al Ain are expected to be affected first, then Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and then Ras Al Khaimah.

Emergency meetings

A series of meetings were held on how to prepare for the incoming storm by the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations, which is headed by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

"We call for caution, avoiding going to the sea, places where valleys flow, where water accumulates, and places where hail falls, and to follow instructions issued by the concerned authorities to avoid any unwanted events, wishing safety for everyone," said NCEMA on X.

Predicted downpours

The thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall are said to be on the way after most of the UAE was hit by storms at the start of the week.

Thunder, lightning, rain and hail hit the Emirates in the space of a few hours on Tuesday, with hailstones in Al Ain causing disruption on the roads.

Read more How to drive safely as UAE hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms

Global weather forecaster Windy predicts stormy weather will hit the country from 10pm on Friday, before intensifying overnight into Saturday, with heavy showers, thunder and lightning to continue all weekend.

In its weekly bulletin, the NCM warned of “unstable weather conditions” on Friday that will be accompanied by “rainfall of different intensities”.

Watch: Hail and heavy rain hits Abu Dhabi