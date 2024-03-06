First Tesla Cybertruck for sale online in Dubai

Elon Musk's latest creation will soon be driven on the roads of the UAE, with the first three-tonne electric Tesla Cybertruck due to arrive in Dubai this month.

The battery-powered full-sized vehicle is expected to turn heads when it arrives from the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, as it will be the first one to be seen in the Emirates.

About 2,000 of the space-age vehicles rolled off the production line in late November last year, with the vehicle only being available for customers in North America.

The Tesla Cybertruck is listed for sale on Dubizzle. Photo: Dubizzle

One of those vehicles is now being sold in Dubai after it was purchased by a private dealer who procures rare technology to be traded on resale markets.

The Tesla Cybertruck is advertised for sale on Dubizzle for Dh520,000 – considerably more than the starting price for the entry-level model in the US of about Dh300,000 ($81,000).

The electric vehicle has a range of about 510km and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 2.6 seconds due to its 854 horsepower and all-wheel drive capability.

Autonomous driving

The Cybertruck also has a fully self-driving capability with autopilot.

Kirill Sosnovyi, whose company Connect AI imports rare technology into the UAE for resale, expects the Cybertruck to become a common sight in the Emirates.

“I'm sure that, here in Dubai, it will become really popular,” he said.

“We have some Cybertrucks in our hands in the US, and we are bringing this model here by plane, to arrive later this month.

“I have not driven the Cybertruck myself yet, but I think the most interesting thing is that the market price is really crazy.

“There is big demand for the truck.”

A rear-wheel-drive version of the Cybertruck, with a starting price of about $62,000, is not yet in production, meaning the current line-up of vehicles only includes the more expensive AWD and Cyberbeast models.

Mr Musk said Tesla aims to produce about 250,000 vehicles a year from 2025, despite claims of issues producing enough batteries to keep up with demand.

Official launch

An official Tesla launch of the Cybertruck in the UAE is not expected until later this year. Until then, Mr Sosnovyi expects specialist traders to cash in.

“The Dubizzle channel helps get clients, but our main business is to bring the Cybertruck by order,” he said.

“We can bring it really fast or we can bring it here much cheaper if people are prepared to wait.

“It's possible to bring the Cybertruck at around the original price, but I think not until around December or maybe January next year.

“The dual motor version will cost around Dh900,000 by ordering in advance, but if you want the Cyberbeast – the most powerful version, it's really rare with maybe just one or two cars available for around Dh1.17 million.

“There is crazy demand right now and it will be huge in the future when people will see it on the road.

“I'm sure it will become as popular here as the Nissan Patrol.”