UAE weather: Warning issued as heavy rain falls in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to motorists as heavy rain fell across the emirate on Tuesday morning, with rain forecast across much of the country.

An orange alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology for the Abu Dhabi region, with a yellow alert in place in Dubai and Fujairah.

The orange alert warns of hazardous conditions and urges drivers to comply with advice from authorities.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” said police on X.

The NCM said the orange alert status will remain until 10am.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCM warned of “rain with different intensities with lightning and thunder over scattered areas of Abu Dhabi”.

Wet weather is forecast to continue throughout the week and into the weekend.