Heavy rain forecast in parts of the UAE this weekend and into next week

Feb 22, 2024
Heavy rain could fall in some parts of the UAE this weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast.

The weather on Sunday, as well as Monday, will be cloudy at times with a chance of light to moderate rain, which the NCM forecast could become heavy over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

A decrease in temperature was also predicted to for Monday, state news agency Wam reported.

The NCM warned of high winds, with fog forming in some parts of the country on Saturday morning.

Strong winds coming in from the sea were expected to create dusty conditions on Sunday in addition to the predicted rain.

The wet weather will continue into Monday, the NCM said, with mist forming in parts.

High winds over the course of the weekend were said to peak on Sunday, with a top speed of 45kph.

It was only a few weeks ago that heavy showers descended upon parts of the country, causing widespread flooding.

Updated: February 22, 2024, 3:30 PM
