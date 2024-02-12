UAE weather: Safety alert as Dubai and Abu Dhabi lashed by rain, thunder and lightning

Safety alerts were issued and speed limits cut as large parts of the UAE were lashed by heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning overnight and into Monday morning.

Thunder rumbled and lightning streaked across the skies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the early hours amid persistent heavy rain.

Authorities in Dubai sent an alert to mobile phones shortly after 6am to warn of “weather fluctuations” across the emirate.

The notice – delivered in English and Arabic – called for the public to stay away from beaches and “avoid valleys” and to exercise caution while driving.

The torrential rain caused flooding in some areas on Monday morning, including in Mira 1, Dubailand, where authorities were already on site in an effort to clear the excess water.

Speed limits reduced

People were asked to abide by safety advice issued by Dubai Police.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 80 kph on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and Abu Dhabi-Sweihan Road shortly before 6am.

The force typically cuts speed limits temporarily on key routes during periods of bad weather, such as fog and torrential rain, which could hamper driver visibility.

The National Centre of Meteorology has weather warnings in place for much of the country until noon on Tuesday.

It issued its most severe red alert – urging people to be extremely vigilant over hazardous weather – for some areas of Abu Dhabi.

The weather bureau shared a series of videos of the adverse weather on its social media channels, showing flashes of thunder and lightning and flurries of hail.

The NCM warned of more hail, thunder, lightning, rainfall and high winds to come throughout Monday.

Safety plan

Authorities took proactive steps to safeguard public safety ahead of the expected stormy weather.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Sunday urged employers to take action to ensure the safety of workers.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible working patterns tomorrow, Monday, 12 February, given the expected weather,” the authority said.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority – Dubai's private education regulator – called on schools and universities to provide distance learning on Monday in light of the unstable weather.

Read More UAE weather: Call for flexible working for private sector on Monday

Sharjah Private Education Authority said remote learning would be adopted across “all educational institutions ” in the emirate on Monday as a safety precaution.

Remote working and distance learning will also be in place in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has told the emirate's government employees to work remotely on Monday because of the forecast wet weather.

His announcement, made on Saturday, excludes government jobs that require on-site attendance.