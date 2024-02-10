UAE weather: Dubai government employees to work from home on Monday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has told the emirate's government employees to work remotely on Monday because of the expected wet weather.

His announcement, made on Saturday, excludes government jobs that require on-site attendance.

It comes as the UAE prepares for two days of rain and wind, with police warning of wet conditions on the roads.

On Thursday the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned that heavy rain and wind as well as lightning, thunder and hail would be seen in some areas from Sunday, with temperatures also expected to fall over the coming days.

The NCM also said the adverse weather is because the UAE is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds.

Temperatures have stayed relatively low so far in 2024, as is normal for the time of year.