More than 609,000 Gazans receive aid from Emirates Red Crescent in a week

More than 609,000 Gazans benefitted from aid packages sent by Emirates Red Crescent in the last week.

The aid packages included food parcels, relief kits containing hygiene items and tents, according to UAE state news agency Wam.

“The Emirates Red Crescent continues distributing humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation launched by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people,” Wam reported on Wednesday.

Over the last seven days, packages reached a total of 609,314 beneficiaries.

The ERC also opened 17 charity kitchens for meals to displaced people in Rafah, Khan Younis, and the Central Governorate, while also supporting bakeries with flour to address food shortages.

The Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation has seen several projects launched to aid the suffering of those caught up in the Israel-Gaza war.

One of the major facets of the operation was the creation of an Emirati field hospital in Gaza.