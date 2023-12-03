Geminids meteor shower set to light up UAE skies this month

What is considered by experts to be one of the most impressive annual meteor showers is set to be visible in the UAE this month.

The Geminids meteor shower is taking place until December 24, but it is expected to peak on either December 13 or 14.

About 120 meteors could be visible as they shoot across the sky at 125,528 kph in the celestial event.

Conditions in the Emirates are likely to be favourable on those days, meaning that stargazers may have a chance of spotting the dazzling display.

“The Geminids are considered to be one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year,” the Dubai Astronomy Group said.

The organisation is expected to host a viewing event, with dates and ticket prices to be announced on its website soon.

The Geminids are unique with Nasa stating that they come from 3200 Phaethon, which experts are divided on as to whether it is an asteroid or comet, with it behaving more like a comet than an asteroid by getting brighter and producing a “tail” of debris when it approaches the sun

“Some astronomers consider it to be an extinct comet, based on observations showing some small amount of material leaving Phaethon’s surface,” the US space agency said.

“Others argue that it has to be an asteroid because of its orbit and its similarity to the main-belt asteroid Pallas.”

The astronomical event first started appearing in the 1800s with only 10 to 20 meteors visible.

Now they are one of the brightest and fastest meteors visible from Earth, according to Nasa.

Geminids travel 125,528, over 40 times faster than a speeding bullet, but it is highly unlikely that meteors will reach the ground – most Geminids burn up at altitudes between 45 to 55 miles (72km to 88km).

The meteor shower is also expected to be streamed on many YouTube channels that focus on celestial events.