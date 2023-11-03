Man arrested at Dubai Airport over alleged attempt to smuggle 400g of drugs

A passenger has been arrested at Dubai International Airport suspected of trying to smuggle more than 400 grams of illegal drugs into the UAE.

Dubai Customs officers said they discovered the drugs when the man's baggage was scanned, allegedly revealing suspicious substances inside.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, arrived at Dubai Airport from a European country.

Growing suspicious, one of the officers decided to inspect the passenger's bags and was said to have found almost 300 hallucinogenic pills.

Dubai Customs officers arrested a man over an alleged attempt to smuggle illegal drugs. Photo: Dubai Customs

Announcing the seizure on Thursday, Dubai Customs said they also seized 13.8 grams of hallucinogenic powder, 7.4 grams of crack cocaine and 275 grams of crystal meth.

Khaled Ahmed, acting director of the passenger operations department at Dubai Customs, warned anyone planning to bring drugs through the airport to think again.

Officers were well-prepared to foil any attempts to smuggle drugs into the emirate, he said.

“Multiple departments co-operated to expose the European traveller's deceptions, closely monitor and inspect his luggage to uncover the various concealed substances," said Mr Ahmed.

"Our officers are vigilant and ready to foil smuggling drugs to the UAE."

The European man is now facing legal prosecution.

“Dubai Customs has a highly skilled, experienced and efficient personnel, as well as state-of-the-art inspection and scanning devices at airports and customs ports throughout Dubai,” Mr Ahmed said.