Sharjah Police to make 98 per cent of services available online

Nearly all police services in Sharjah will be available online, it has been announced.

The move aims to speed up response times and protect the privacy of residents lodging complaints.

Sharjah Police said 98 per cent of its services will be made available online, including reporting damaged or lost items, family disputes and financial complaints.

All services can now be accessed online via the Ministry of Interior app.

"It's an effective use of time for all those involved and it significantly speeds up our response time," Col Youssef bin Harmoul, director of Sharjah Police's Comprehensive Police Stations Department, told The National.

Once reports are lodged online, cases will be processed by officers in the station's back office.

"Cases that involve items such as official documents, belongings or valuables that are lost or damaged can now be reported swiftly," said Col bin Harmoul.

A letter will then be issued to claiman t s to present to insurance companies.

In other cases, police officers will finalise all procedures without the need for residents to be physically present at the station.

Col bin Harmoul said the force would also use video-conferencing technology to take statements from claimants involved in financial cases.

People who have complaints lodged against them will automatically receive a travel ban.

"This is to ensure the rights of all parties in financial claims," said Col bin Harmoul.

Testimonies in family disputes have also been taken online to maintain privacy in sensitive matters.

“We contact those involved virtually and take their side of the story instead of having them come to the station,” he said.

While the force has moved towards digitising its services, residents will still be required to visit a station if they need to replace a passport that was held as part of a case, or if they find items they must hand to police.

"The ultimate aim is to have a system that is more resource-efficient, effective and beneficial for the community at large," Col bin Harmoul said.