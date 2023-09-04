Vice President announces new UAE end-of-service scheme for workers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, on Monday announced a new end-of-service benefits systems for employees in the private sector and free zones.

Sheikh Mohammed, chairing a meeting of the UAE Cabinet, said the voluntary initiative would include the establishment of savings and investment funds from the private sector, which will be overseen by the Securities and Commodities Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources.

The Ruler of Dubai said the aim of the scheme was to protect workers' savings and ensure they are invested in a safe way.

"During today's Cabinet session, we approved an alternative end-of-service benefits system for private sector employees and free zone workers in the country," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This system will be optional for employers to join and will involve the establishment of savings and investment funds from the private sector, overseen by the Securities and Commodities Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

"Through this system, employees can save and invest their end-of-service benefits in various investment options. The goal is to safeguard the savings of employees, which represent their end-of-service benefits in the companies they work for, ensuring their rights and providing stability for their families."

He said public sector workers would also able to participate in the end-of-service system, for the purposes of savings and investments.

Al Neyadi a role model for millions

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi landed back on Earth on Monday after a history-making six-month stay aboard the International Space Station. Photo: AP

Sheikh Mohammed also set out the UAE's ambitious vision for the space sector during the Cabinet session, held at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

He said the Emirates intended to send more astronauts to the International Space Station, following the conclusion of Sultan Al Neyadi's historic six-month mission.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed Dr Al Neyadi - who splashed down off the coast of Florida on Monday morning - as a role model for millions of young people across the region and the UAE.

"We affirmed the UAE's continued commitment to its ambitious strategy in the field of space technology," Sheikh Mohammed said on social media.

Read Moire Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth after historic space mission

"We also reiterated our commitment to training and sending more astronauts to the International Space Station, and we welcomed the return of Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut from the UAE, after a long mission at the International Space Station.

"This mission was supported and organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, which oversees a comprehensive program for Emirati astronauts and future space missions.

"Sultan Al Neyadi serves as a role model and inspiration to millions of young people in the UAE and our Arab region, encouraging them to aim for the highest global achievements in the field of space. With the grace of God, our scientific advancements in space will continue to grow and improve."

Road safety drive

The Cabinet also approved a federal law putting in capping the weight of heavy vehicles allowed on the country's roads, which will be brought into force early next year.

Sheikh Mohammed said the plan would bar vehicles exceeding 65 tonnes from the roads, "in order to preserve our advanced infrastructure and enhance safety on our roads".

The Cabinet agreed to establish a national utilities regulatory body.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Federal Regulator for Water and Electricity Sector would monitor the trade of electricity and water across the Emirates and its borders.

"This entity will also oversee the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water within the country," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The new regulator will operate under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure."

Rewarding workers

Ministers gave the go-ahead to a new rewards scheme for federal government workers.

Under the scheme, employees will be recognised for outstanding annual performances, exceptional accomplishments at the organisational level, and for achievements which make a positive contribution to the country.

The Cabinet also issued 11 new federal laws during the meeting, covering key areas such as space regulation, human genome usage, space regulation, fertility assistance and media regulation.