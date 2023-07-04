Khalifa University and United Arab Emirates University rank among global top 300

Two UAE universities have been named among the top 300 in the world in a new higher education league table.

Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain were listed in the top 300 in the 2024 University Rankings by education analysts Quacaquarelli Symonds.

The Abu Dhabi university was named in 230th place with an overall score of 41.6 while UAEU placed 290th with a total score of 35.9.

“Our place as the top institution in the UAE in the QS World University Rankings 2024 demonstrates our consistent contribution to the objectives of the UAE in the education sector and other strategic economic areas,” said a representative for Khalifa University.

We are proud to receive this recognition as we continue to deliver world-class education in line with international standards and best practices Professor Ghassan Aouad, chancellor of ADU

“We believe our sincere commitment to the creation of intellectual capital will keep us ahead of others as a key contributor to knowledge economy in the UAE and the region.”

Both Khalifa University and UAEU were also named among the top 300 in last year's rankings, coming in 181st and 296th respectively.

The overall rankings were topped by Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US, with a score of 100.

The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge in the UK, as well as Harvard University and Stanford University in the US, made up the top 5.

The league table was based on the performance of universities across a number of areas including academic and employer reputations as well as newly-introduced metrics such as sustainability and employment outcomes.

The rankings measured 1,500 universities across 104 different locations.

There were four other UAE-based universities in the top 600.

American University Sharjah was named the 364th best in the world, with a score of 30.3.

In 465th place was the University of Sharjah, which scored 24.7.

Ajman University had a score of 21.3 which put it in joint 551st place along with Canadian University Dubai, which had a matching score.

Abu Dhabi University was placed in 580th place with a score of 20.4.

“This acknowledgement is a testament to ADU’s ongoing efforts in enhancing its offering for students, researchers, and faculty members,” said Professor Ghassan Aouad, chancellor of ADU.

“We are proud to receive this recognition as we continue to deliver world-class education in line with international standards and best practices.

“At ADU, we are committed to providing a cutting-edge and internationally accredited academic programs to students while equipping them with the required skills and resources in order to excel in their future careers.”

