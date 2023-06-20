Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says Arab youth can achieve dreams in UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the region's youth can achieve their dreams in the UAE after the country was named the most attractive destination to live by young Arabs for the 12th consecutive year.

Respondents said the Emirates was the place they most wanted to call home in the Arab Youth Survey, released on Monday.

They hailed the country for its high levels of safety and security, its growing economy, clean environment, ease of doing business and effective leadership.

The findings were based on face-to-face interviews with 3,600 people aged 18 to 24 across 18 different countries.

"For the twelfth year in a row, a survey of Arab youth in 53 cities from 18 Arab countries reveals that most of the Arab youth consider the UAE as their preferred country to live and work, followed by the United States and Canada," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"They also view it as the most successful model they wish their countries to emulate.

"We continuously convey our unwavering message to Arab youth: The UAE is an Arab country. It extends its hand to all Arabs, and its land will remain open to fulfill the aspirations of Arab youth.

Read More UAE named most desirable country to live in for twelfth consecutive year

"Ultimately, we envision the entire region to become a place again where dreams can be realized and civilization can be built."

The survey authors said the UAE provided a platform for young people to harness their talent, making it an attractive proposition.

“The UAE continues to be a lodestar for Arab youth seeking jobs, opportunity and the freedom to realise their full potential,” said Sunil John, founder of Asda'a BCW, the PR agency that conducts the annual survey.

“The uncertainty elsewhere in the global economy only serves to underline the nation’s winning attributes and the sound vision of its leadership.”

Almost one in four Arab youth (24 per cent) named the UAE as their top choice for where they would most like to live.

It was followed by the US (19 per cent), Canada (19 per cent), Qatar (14 per cent) and the UK (13 per cent).