Could a photo on your CV push you out of frame for a new job?

With the jobs market as competitive as ever, it is no surprise that candidates will go to great lengths to stand out from the pack.

One way some jobseekers are trying to stand out from the crowd is by placing their headshot on their CV.

The National spoke to employers who had mixed views on whether attaching an image of yourself to your resume was a wise decision.

'Unnecessary'

“Someone's physical appearance is not important to us at any stage of our hiring process,” said Bianca Riley, group director with communications agency Atteline.

“We would much rather assess a candidate's experience and skills when looking at a CV.

“However, if you are including one, be sure that it is putting your most professional and workplace-appropriate self forward.”

Other firms however welcomed the opportunity to see what a potential candidate looks like.

“I triumph a photo on a CV. It gives an insight to who they are, how they appear, dress, care about themselves,” said Kameron Hutchinson, recruitment director for real estate firm Allsopp & Allsopp.

“When I'm screening candidates that have a photo I feel like I already know them. For those that don't, I instantly look at their LinkedIn to see who they are.

“Even LinkedIn encourages you to upload a photo since it adds a personal touch, and the photos people upload on LinkedIn are likely to be different to those shared on Instagram and TikTok.”

Unconscious bias risk

Employment experts said while adding an image was a growing trend, it was not something they would recommend.

“While some view pictures as a personal touch to applications, there are critical concerns regarding potential unconscious bias,” said Ola Haddad, director of human resources at jobs portal Bayt.com.

“A photo might add a unique, human element to a CV but it's certainly not a universal necessity. What truly matters to employers are your skills, experience and potential.

“A picture can be a double-edged sword, potentially leading to unconscious bias and hindering diversity in the workforce.”

Ola Haddad, director of human resources at jobs portal Bayt.com, has warned against including a photograph in CVs. Photo: Bayt.com

She warned a photo could unintentionally affect an employer's perception of a candidate based on their appearance, regardless of credentials for the job.

Ms Haddad said there were possible exceptions, depending on the sector for which a candidate was applying.

“In certain sectors, like media or public relations, where a personal image is significant, photos could possibly enhance a CV,” she said.

In some countries, such as the UK, anti-discrimination laws mean job candidates cannot be selected based on a host of criteria such as age, disability, gender or race.

For this reason, many employers prefer not to see a photo of the candidate to avoid any accusations of discrimination.

Experience and ability

The likelihood of a jobseeker using a photograph on their CV depends on where they live and work, according to a recent report from the jobs website indeed.com.

Countries where photographs are a common part of a resume include Spain, France, parts of Asia and Latin America, the report said.

The practice is more likely to be frowned upon in the US and Canada.

The report added that certain roles, such as acting and modelling, will often include a request for an image when advertising the position.

Vijay Gandhi, a director at HR and recruitment firm Korn Ferry, said many applicants believe adding a picture to their CV gives them an advantage.

However, more often than not it ends up being a waste of time and energy, he added.

“An increasing number of companies are using artificial intelligence to filter through job applications,” said Mr Gandhi.

“They are looking for keywords and a certain amount of experience.

“When companies are typically receiving thousands of applications for each role, the focus is on the right content in the resume not on whether there is a photograph.”

David Mackenzie, group managing director of the recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones, said his company often receives CVs with the applicant’s photograph attached.

“We always remove it before sending it on to the client,” he said.

“It can lead to unconscious bias and it really should always come down to whether you have the experience and ability.

“It really doesn’t matter what you look like or where you’re from.”