Dubai warehouse blaze sends smoke billowing over city

Civil defence says flammable construction materials fuelled fire

Crews tackle a warehouse blaze in Al Quoz, Dubai. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence
Ali Al Shouk author image
Ali Al Shouk
Jun 10, 2023
A fire in a construction warehouse sent smoke billowing over central Dubai on Saturday.

Dubai Civil Defence said crews responded to the blaze in Al Quoz at around 2.30pm.

No injuries were reported, the authority said.

“It was a moderate fire in a warehouse containing construction materials. Firefighters evacuated the building and controlled the fire by 2.51pm,” a spokesperson said.

“No injuries were reported in the incident.”

It said cooling operations, in which crews drench the source of the blaze, were under way until 3.40pm.

The site will be handed over to fire experts to determine the reason behind the blaze.

Updated: June 10, 2023, 4:51 PM
DubaiUAE
