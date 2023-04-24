One dead and 16 rescued after boat capsizes in Sharjah

Major emergency response launched after incident in waters close to beach in the emirate on Friday

September 17, 2013- A man died while trying to save his camel from drowning at a Sharjah beach, police have said. The Sudanese camel trainer, believed to be in his 20s, went to Al Hamriya beach along with his sponsor and two Asian men to wash the animal in the sea. On arrival at the beach the camel hurried towards the water and got into the sea. The Sudanese man jumped into the water to rescue it, said Major Khalid Ali Obaid Al Ali, the director of CID at Al Hamriya police station. Instead the poor guy drowned in the water and the camel floated.Ó For a story by Yasin in the national section Coutesy Sharjah Police *** Local Caption *** 2.jpg
Salam Al Amir author image
Salam Al Amir
Apr 24, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

One person died and sixteen others were rescued after a boat capsized off the coast of Sharjah on Friday afternoon.

A major search and rescue operation was launched by emergency services after the alarm was raised over the incident.

Four people were injured, including a young child, officials said.

Col Dr Ali Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said a report was received by its operations room after a leisure boat had overturned, leaving passengers in the sea.

Rescue teams, the national ambulance, police patrols and the coastguard were called into action.

“All passengers on board were recovered but four of them, including a child, sustained injuries from the accident,” said Col Al Hamoudi.

No details about the extent or nature of their injuries were revealed by police.

They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Unfortunately, one of the injured, a 38-year-old Asian national, succumbed to their injuries,” said Col Al Hamoudi.

Initial investigations by police revealed the accident resulted from breaches in the operation of the vessel.

Those responsible for the boat's operation have been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action, police said.

The senior officer urged leisure boat companies to abide by security and safety procedures.

He stressed the importance of sailing cautiously, not exceeding the permitted number of passengers and ensuring that all on board wear life jackets to safeguard the well-being of tourists.

Updated: April 24, 2023, 5:50 PM
Editor's picks
More from the national