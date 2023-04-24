One dead and 16 rescued after boat capsizes in Sharjah

One person died and sixteen others were rescued after a boat capsized off the coast of Sharjah on Friday afternoon.

A major search and rescue operation was launched by emergency services after the alarm was raised over the incident.

Four people were injured, including a young child, officials said.

Col Dr Ali Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said a report was received by its operations room after a leisure boat had overturned, leaving passengers in the sea.

Rescue teams, the national ambulance, police patrols and the coastguard were called into action.

“All passengers on board were recovered but four of them, including a child, sustained injuries from the accident,” said Col Al Hamoudi.

No details about the extent or nature of their injuries were revealed by police.

They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Unfortunately, one of the injured, a 38-year-old Asian national, succumbed to their injuries,” said Col Al Hamoudi.

Initial investigations by police revealed the accident resulted from breaches in the operation of the vessel.

Those responsible for the boat's operation have been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action, police said.

The senior officer urged leisure boat companies to abide by security and safety procedures.

He stressed the importance of sailing cautiously, not exceeding the permitted number of passengers and ensuring that all on board wear life jackets to safeguard the well-being of tourists.