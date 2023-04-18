Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law for operating drones in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law that aims to enhance the safety and security standards of drones in Dubai.

The legislation outlines how the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) will be responsible for ensuring that drone airports meet international standards, as well as the development of fuel and power supply for flying cars and taxis.

Drone airports for zero-emission electric drones and flying cars can provide a completely sustainable public transport network.

They are designed to cut congestion and air pollution.

Last month, the world’s first airport for zero-emission electric drones and flying cars opened in the UK, in Coventry, with the airport itself powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

It could be the blueprint for other drone airports around the world.

The DCAA will be responsible for establishing and endorsing standards and criteria that are necessary for drone airports, and approving engineering designs for both government and non-government use. The authority will also oversee the implementation of these designs and plans for stations, facilities and infrastructure.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), alongside relevant Dubai authorities, is responsible for the design of drone airports, stations and infrastructure for government use, as well as ensuring that international standards are met.

محمد بن راشد يصدر قانوناً بتعديل بعض أحكام قانون تنظيم الطائرات بدون طيّار في إمارة #دبي، وذلك في إطار العمل على ضمان أعلى مستويات الأمان والسلامة عند تشغيل هذه النوعية من المركبات.

(صورة أرشيفية)https://t.co/L5GAjUOzUH pic.twitter.com/YAsp60OWZX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 18, 2023

The new law prohibits anyone from constructing infrastructure related to the operation of drones or drone airports, or supplying fuel for drones, without obtaining a licence from the DCAA.

Special licences will be issued to relevant entities in accordance with the law that comes into effect on April 18.