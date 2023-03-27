President Sheikh Mohamed receives Rulers of the Emirates at Qasr Al Watan

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Ramadan greetings with Rulers of the Emirates, and other senior officials and dignitaries, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening.

In attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Mohamed later wrote on social media that he had the pleasure of welcoming “the Rulers of the Emirates to share iftar and reflect together on the occasion of Ramadan.

“We are united in the immense pride that we feel for the UAE and its people, and remain committed to advancing the development of our nation."

Ramadan began last Thursday and is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.