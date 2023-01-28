UAE weather: More scattered showers and mostly cloudy next week

The wet weather spell is likely to continue in the UAE on Saturday and strong winds could cause rough conditions at sea.

Parts of Dubai experienced heavy rainfall on overnight, causing localised flooding and some residents reporting damage to houses.

After three days of heavy rains, light showers are expected on Saturday. It will be dry but cloudy all of next week.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy at times, with a probability of fog or mist formation but no more rain is forecast.

Humidity will increase by Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The National Center of Meteorology said in its five-day weather bulletin that cloudy conditions will persist on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight increase in temperatures.

From a maximum temperature of 21°C on Saturday the mercury will touch 26°C on Wednesday.

However, the minimum temperature will remain the same and hover between 16°C to 18°C the entire week.

On Friday, the highest temperature was 23°C recorded in Al Mirfa in Al Dhafrah region.

NCM issued a yellow alert for large parts of the Emirates, calling for people to “be aware” of the wet weather and the warning continues to remain in place for motorists.

"Mild to heavy rain is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi. We urge drivers to drive with caution, adhere to safety instructions, adhere to the speed limit, and follow official weather reports," Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter.

On Friday night, Dubai Police diverted traffic from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Tripoli Street in the direction of Emirates Road because of water logging.

In Sharjah, more than 185 trucks are being used to drain out water, said news agency Wam.

The emirate's municipality said people can call on 993 to report any water logging, trees that have been uprooted because of rain and need to be removed or any other damages.