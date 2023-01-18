UAE schools to train young Emirati teachers to be leaders

UAE schools are working to train and nurture home-grown talent in teaching and also make the profession attractive to Emiratis.

The Taaleem group is set to launch a programme in September, to train young Emiratis straight out of school or college to work as teachers, and to help them acquire the necessary qualifications.

Taaleem also plans to create more apprentice programmes and graduate trainee programmes for Emiratis, with the aim of training them so that they can become school leaders.

Gems Education will also recruit Emirati graduates for its programmes in teaching and school management, as education companies seek to reach and surpass their Emiratisation targets.

Companies with more than 50 employees are now required to ensure that 2 per cent of their workforce is Emirati. Entities in free zones are exempt.

The minimum number of Emirati staff required in companies will increase to 4 per cent by January 1, 2024, rising to 10 per cent by the end of 2026.

On Thursday, Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, urged employers to expand efforts to meet next year's Emiratisation target.

“Educational institutes have thousands of jobs, not only for teachers,” Mr Al Awar said.

“If [school administrators] claim there aren't enough Emirati teachers, then they can hire Emiratis in other jobs in their institutes.

“We have meetings with many institutes and we heard many excuses. However, some brought Emiratis and trained them to teach some topics like Arabic, Islamic and social studies.”

More than a number

Taaleem, one of the UAE's largest private education providers, employs 204 Emiratis out of a workforce of more than 3,000. It hired between 30-35 Emiratis in 2022.

“It’s not just about meeting a target or a number. It's very important that we attract Emiratis to the education sector, which has not traditionally been a sector that has attracted a lot of Emiratis,” said Talat Goldie, human resources director at Taaleem.

“We've actually got a five-year strategy that we've put in place that we have shared with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. We have been in talks with the KHDA.”

Their project to train Emiratis will be launched in the new academic year in September.

“If we can attract Emiratis, at a young age after they have completed high school, or completed two years of college, we can bring them in as learning assistants,” Ms Goldie said.

“We will put them through a mentoring, training and coaching programme and then we can fund them or share the funding to train them or get them qualified teaching diplomas or teaching degrees. We feel that is something that will be long-lasting.”

Ms Goldie said Taaleem wants to invest in Emirati talent and give them intensive training programmes, similar to those run by banks.

“We can put them through a three to five-year plan, where they emerge as strong teachers, leading to them becoming vice principals and principals in our schools. That's really our ultimate goal, to have Emirati principals at our schools,” Ms Goldie said.

She said that Taaleem will look to attract untapped Emirati talent in the Northern Emirates, and possibly those who have just graduated from high school in Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah.

In November, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge launched a leadership version of its home-grown talent incubator, the Emirati Recruitment Initiative.

Its latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting experienced Emirati educators to charter schools in Abu Dhabi.

Successful Emirati recruits will have access to specialised training and pathways to job opportunities as principals and vice principals across the Charter School network.

Three previous recruitment drives were carried out to hire teachers, administrators, counsellors, social workers and parent-relations executives. They attracted more than 300 UAE citizens and enabled the placement of 145 Emirati education professionals across charter schools.

Emirati teacher inspires others to work in education

Hind Al Zarouni, academic dean of pupils at American Academy for Girls. Image: Supplied

Emirati Hind Al Zarouni, academic dean of pupils at American Academy for Girls, said she likes the work-life balance that she has working in education.

“When we work in education we educate our next generation and we get the chance to support and guide them,” Ms Al Zarouni said.

“I love the balance and I love being able to spend time with my family during school holidays and I love that I can be busy with the pupils during the school day and have the other half of the day to myself.”

Ms Al Zarouni, who has been working at the school since 2021, said people were increasingly becoming aware of the education sector.

“People think it’s very easy and think that the business sector is very challenging. I disagree with that and I think people need to be aware of the fact that teaching isn’t something that everyone can do,” said Ms Al Zarouni.

“It takes a lot of patience and skills to be part of this sector.”

Source new graduates

Gems Education is also looking to boost the number of Emirati staff it employs.

Fatima Al Shamsi, head of the organisation's Emiratisation programme, said it had increased the number of UAE citizens among its staff by 70 per cent since October.

She said Gems Education will sign an agreement this year with the Higher Colleges of Technology to help them enrol graduates in their teaching and school management programmes.

“I'm looking forward to increasing the number more. We are not going to stop,” said Ms Al Shamsi.

In October, Gems hosted the first in a series of Emiratisation Open Days for Emiratis, intended to showcase employment opportunities available across the organisation and its 41 schools in the UAE.

In December, Gems launched a year-long on-the-job Nafis Arabic and Islamic novice teacher induction programme designed to support fresh Emirati graduates and prepare them for jobs in Arabic language and Islamic education departments across its network of schools.

The individualised programme, which is part of Gems's five-year strategy to upskill, attract and retain Emirati teachers, will provide extensive support and mentoring for trainees

Upon completion of the programme, trainees will be considered for entry-level Arabic or Islamic teacher positions in Gems schools.

Essa Al Mulla, the National Workforce Development chief of the Emirates National Development Programme (ENDP), said the programme introduced by Gems “is a fundamental component to attract, retain and ensure career progression for Emiratis”.