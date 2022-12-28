Father and son drown after heavy flooding in Ras Al Khaimah

Police say father died trying to save son who fell into a hole flooded with water

January 3, 2016 , Ras Al Khaimah UAE - The General command at RAK Police intensified police presence on various internal and external roads in the Emirate, to provide members of the public with assistance and ensure smooth traffic flow by towing and pulling out vehicles flooded by rainwater or stuck in valleys, in light of the rains that have poured on the UAE throughout the early hours of the morning. Courtesy RAK Police *** Local Caption *** B02U7193.JPG
The National
Dec 28, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A father and son drowned on Wednesday following heavy flooding in Ras Al Khaimah, police said.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said in a statement that the 39-year-old father had attempted to rescue his son, 13, after he fell into a hole filled with rainwater after days of downpours in the emirate.

The force said it had received a call about the incident, which occurred at Wadi Shehah on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More
Dubai Police inundated with calls as wet weather continues in the UAE

A rescue team using inflatable boats were able to pull the father and son from the large hole, but neither could be saved.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to a hospital in the emirate.

They were due to be buried at 10pm on Wednesday evening.

The UAE has been battered by rain this week, prompting authorities to issue weather warnings.

The National Centre of Meteorology has urged people to stay away from flooded areas and told them to be on alert.

The centre recorded heavy rain across a number of areas in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday morning.

The emirate received 4mm of rain in one day, causing the formations of waterfalls and streams in the mountains and making wadis overflow.

Although the UAE receives a relatively small amount of rainfall each year, spells of wet weather are not uncommon.

In July, seven people died as the country recorded its largest amount of rainfall in 30 years.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah after the summer deluge led to flooding.

Clean-up operations were launched all over the Emirates after the extreme weather caused widespread destruction.

Rain in UAE — in pictures

Buildings in Downtown Dubai loom from the gloom amid stormy skies and rain. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Buildings in Downtown Dubai loom from the gloom amid stormy skies and rain. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Updated: December 28, 2022, 6:02 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL