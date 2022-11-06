Emirati football coach Mahdi Ali seriously injured in Thailand accident

Mahdi Ali, the former head coach of the Emirati national football team, has been seriously injured in an accident in Thailand.

The 57-year-old was taken to intensive care following a cycling crash on Saturday.

Ali is coach of the UAE Adnoc Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli.

His club confirmed the accident had taken place and said their thoughts were with him.

"The Shabab Al Ahli Club family wishes Mahdi Ali a safe return to the homeland and a speedy recovery," it said.

Thai media reported that Ali was cycling on the island of Ko Samui when an accident happened, without adding further details.

أسرة نادي شباب الأهلي تتمنى الشفاء العاجل والرجوع لأرض الوطن سالماَ و بصحة وعافية للمدرب القدير مهدي علي ، اثر تعرضه لحادث سير خارج الدولة .#شباب_الأهلي pic.twitter.com/6GjCM1qxYb — نادي شباب الأهلي (@Shabab_AlAhliFC) November 4, 2022

The Arabic-language newspaper Al Khaleej said the Dubai government sent a private plane and medical team to return him to the Emirates.

He sustained multiple fractures in the jaw, face, and fingers but his condition in now stable, it reported.

Ali played for the UAE national team in the mid-to-late 1980s and served as an assistant coach throughout the 2000s, before managing the squad from 2012 to 2017.

He led the UAE Olympic team to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the nation's first appearance.

He has coached Shabab Al Ahli since 2017, when the club was created from a merger of Dubai CSC, Al Shabab and Al Ahli.