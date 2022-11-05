UAE president congratulates new prime minister of Iraq

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has congratulated Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on his taking office as Iraq’s prime minister.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the Iraqi prime minister success in his new role during a phone call on Saturday, and reiterated UAE support for anything that brings about peace and stability in the brotherly Iraq and satisfies its citizens' desires for development and prosperity.

For his part, the Iraqi prime minister thanked the president and wished him continuing good health, progress, and prosperity for the UAE.

Mr Al Sudani’s government was sworn in on October 27.

His government must deal with economic, security and environmental issues amid bitter political divisions that delayed the formation of a new government for more than a year after the 2021 general election.

During the political deadlock Iraq teetered on the verge of collapse.

The stalemate over the formation of a new government that followed October national elections last year was the longest in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

It turned bloody when clashes broke out earlier this year between Shiite militias in Baghdad's Green Zone, the heart of government that contains the parliament buildings and foreign embassies. Dozens of people were killed or wounded.

Mr Al Sudani, a long-time Shiite politician and former minister, had 21 ministries of his Cabinet confirmed, leaving two unfilled, pending agreement among political rivals on the candidates.