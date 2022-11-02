Concerns grow for UAE diver reported missing during boating trip on Saturday

Family and friends of a diver reported missing off the coast of Fujairah on Saturday are calling for volunteers to support efforts to find him.

Hopes are fading after Ahmed Nasser, a UAE resident from Egypt, disappeared while taking part in a spearfishing trip.

Marine rescue teams have carried out extensive search operations.

“We are begging you to help us. Divers, boat owners or in any mean possible, help us bring Ahmed Nasser home," wrote Yasmine Mahmoud in a social media post widely shared among Egyptian expatriates and UAE diver groups.

"Help us say goodbye to our son, brother and cousin."

“Ahmed, is a very responsible young man who went spearfishing on Saturday, October 29. He was reported missing at 2.30 PM the same day.”