Takreem Awards 2022 celebrate Arab excellence in Abu Dhabi

Arab men and women who have made their mark in the fields of science and technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and humanitarian work were recognised in a special ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

The Takreem Foundation awards, which were being held for the 12th time, honoured 12 bright Arab minds from around the world in a glittering ceremony at the Cultural Foundation auditorium in Abu Dhabi.

A non-profit organisation in Lebanon, Assameh — Birth and Beyond, which specialises in the rehabilitation and running of children's wards in government hospitals, and the Palestine-based Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children won awards in the category of humanitarian and civic services.

Palestinian Samer Said Khoury, president of engineering and construction of the Consolidated Contractors Company was recognised for his corporate leadership.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director of the Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi, was the only Emirati who won a Takreem award. She won in the environmental development and sustainability category.

Hala Zreiqat, a professor from Jordan won the scientific and technological achievements award, while businessman Ahmed AlZaini of Saudi Arabia was selected for the young enterpreuner honour.

Ghada Feghali, an education figure from Lebanon, Dr Nasser Shamma from Iraq, an oud virtuoso, and Prof Manahel Thabet of Saudi Arabia, an economist, were other award winners.

Leonardo Education Organisation, based in the US, won the international contribution to Arab society category.

The winners were selected by a board of jury comprising eminent Arab personalities.

The award night was followed by a gala dinner.

Shining the spotlight on talent

Takreem was established in 2009 with the aim of honouring Arab accomplishments and bringing Arab achievers to the forefront of the global stage.

Since its inception, the foundation has honoured and recognised laureates from almost every Arab country. It built bridges between North Africa, the Middle East, the Gulf and Arab diaspora, creating a community of like-minded people and acting as a gateway for the region’s cultural, educational, scientific, environmental, humanitarian, social and economic excellence.

In the past, Takreem awards ceremonies were held in cities like Beirut, Doha, Manama, Paris, Marakesh, Dubai Cairo, Amman, and Kuwait before it went online in 2020. Beirut hosted the 11th edition of Takreem in 2021 despite the political and economic upheaval in Lebanon.

“This year, the foundation looks forward to working closely with new partners to set a new standard in how the Arab world celebrates its success stories, connects its trailblazers, gives back to its community and strives to support and its hope for a brighter future,” said the organisers in a press release.