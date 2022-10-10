A Closer Look: Covid-19 and its effect on mental health in the UAE

A Closer Look is The National's new show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

One of the many after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic was its impact on the mental health of millions of people.

Lockdowns, masks, remote learning, constant testing and social distancing for up to two years was the cost of a speedy recovery, and many are still paying the price.

With World Mental Health Day on October 10, host Sarah Forster spoke to The National's health journalist, Nick Webster, about how Covid-19 affected people globally, as well as here in the Emirates.

Here, Nick and Sarah discuss what services are in place to help those most in need.

