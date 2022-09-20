Mohammed Al Daheri becomes first Emirati footballer to play in Iraqi Premier League

Footballer Mohammed Al Daheri has become the first Emirati player to sign with a team in the Iraqi Premier League.

The left-back player, 31, recently travelled to Iraq to finalise the conditions of his contract with his new club, Al Diwaniya.

On Thursday, the club announced on social media that Al Daheri will play for the team in the coming season.

The first game of the season will take place on October 2 and the last match is scheduled for July 1 next year.

Al Daheri played for Al Ain football club in 2010 before moving to other Emirati clubs including Al Wasl, Al Wahda, Al Sharjah, Al Fujairah, Masfout and Dibba Al Fujairah.

The player's agent told The National there will be a press conference held in Iraq on Tuesday to reveal more details of the transfer.

The footballer posted pictures on his Twitter account showing him training with his new club.

“A new season … a new challenge,” he said in the post.

بسم الله توكلنا على الله بداية موسم جديد وتحدي جديد أسال الله التوفيق في مشواري الجديد❤️💪🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rD0ksg2lGH — محمد سالم الظاهري (@m__salem33) September 19, 2022

The club’s coach, Samer Saeed, also posted a video online last week welcoming the talented player on his arrival in Baghdad.

“Welcome to Iraq. You are among your people. We are honoured to have you,” he said.

The Iraqi Premier League is the top level of the Iraqi football league.

With 20 clubs participating, it is overseen by the Iraq Football Association and operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the Iraq Division One.

Al Diwaniya, founded in 1965, is one of the country's most popular football clubs.