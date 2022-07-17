UAE sets out plan to build 'swarms' of highly accurate weather satellites

Dh3 billion fund used to improve weather pattern data and monitor climate change

Japan's rocket H-2A is launched, carrying aboard a green gas observing satellite "Ibuki-2" and KhalifaSat, a UAE satellite, Tanegashima, southern Japan, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The Japanese rocket carrying United Arab Emirates' first locally-made satellite has successfully lifted off from a space center in southern Japan. (Nozomi Endo/Kyodo News via AP)
Rory Reynolds
Jul 17, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The UAE will develop a series of highly accurate satellites to improve forecasting and monitor climate change.

A Dh3 billion fund, announced earlier this year, will pave the way for the research and construction of the 'Swarm' project.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the project on Sunday.

The President said the fund will "expand our growing capabilities in this vital sector while accelerating innovation in environmental sustainability".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the satellites would send data and imagery "with an accuracy of one metre" by day and night.

James Webb satellite sends back images of deep space: in pictures

Captured in infrared light by Nasa's new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals areas of star birth in Carina Nebula. All photos: James Webb Space Telescope

Captured in infrared light by Nasa's new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals areas of star birth in Carina Nebula. All photos: James Webb Space Telescope

Updated: July 17, 2022, 7:39 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL