UAE sets out plan to build 'swarms' of highly accurate weather satellites

The UAE will develop a series of highly accurate satellites to improve forecasting and monitor climate change.

A Dh3 billion fund, announced earlier this year, will pave the way for the research and construction of the 'Swarm' project.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the project on Sunday.

The President said the fund will "expand our growing capabilities in this vital sector while accelerating innovation in environmental sustainability".

The establishment of a dedicated fund to support the UAE’s burgeoning space programme and the launch of a new initiative to develop radar satellites are expected to expand our growing capabilities in this vital sector while accelerating innovation in environmental sustainability. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 17, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the satellites would send data and imagery "with an accuracy of one metre" by day and night.

