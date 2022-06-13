UAE records 1,319 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,319 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, continuing a recent rise in infection rates.

Another 1,076 recoveries from the virus were announced and there were no coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country has reported 918,815 cases, 900,358 recoveries and 2,305 deaths to date.

The number of active cases now stands at 16,152.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 180,075 PCR tests.

More than 165.3 million tests have been conducted to date.

Case numbers have risen steadily this month, from 442 on June 1, but are well below the 2022-high of 3,116 recorded on January 15.

Although daily infections have increased, the number of deaths linked to the virus remains low.

Only four deaths have been reported since the start of March.

The government will hold a coronavirus briefing at 5.30pm this evening.

Authorities ended the regular broadcasts - which had been held weekly and then every fortnight during the pandemic - last month.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said they could be held again "under exceptional circumstances based on the situation regarding the pandemic".