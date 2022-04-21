UAE Central Bank launches updated Dh5 and Dh10 notes

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has launched two new banknotes.

The Dh5 and Dh10 notes are made of polymer and include a number of security features.

The banknotes are the third version of the Dh5 and Dh10 notes and use environmentally friendly and recyclable polymer material. The material is more durable than traditional cotton-paper banknotes, lasting two or more times longer in circulation.

The notes include a transparent window featuring a portrait of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They also feature the UAE brand logo, along with fluorescent drawings and inscriptions created using special printing techniques.

The UAE launched a new Dh50 note to coincide with its 50th anniversary last year.

Dh5 note

The same colour scheme has been kept for the new Dh5 note, so that the public does not confuse it with another denomination.

The design includes UAE national symbols, and in the forefront of the note is a depiction of Ajman Fort. Appearing on the back of the note is an image of Dhayah Fort in Ras Al Khaimah.

Dh10 note

Similar to the Dh5 note, this one also keeps its familiar green hue. In the centre is an image of the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. On the back is a depiction of the Khorfakkan amphitheatre, a notable cultural landmark in Sharjah.

When will the new notes be available?

The Dh10 note will enter circulation today and the Dh5 one on Tuesday, April 26.

Current versions of the notes will continue to be used along with the new polymer versions.

The new Dh50 note was launched to coincide with the Year of the 50th. Photo: CBUAE

Both notes have security features to combat counterfeiting and feature braille symbols for the visually impaired.

“The new banknote issuance of five and 10 dirhams, and previously the 50 dirham note, is a source of great pride and honour," said Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank.

"The new banknotes feature symbols and images that reflect the UAE’s history and heritage, as well as embodying development and modernisation.”

