Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers approach 21 million

Expo 2020 Dubai is closing in on 21 million visits with ten days still to go until the mega event closes its doors to the public.

The world's fair attracted about 1.8 million visits in the past week alone as people flocked to the sprawling site in their droves in anticipation of another memorable Expo experience.

A packed programme of activities helped bolster visit numbers over the past seven days, with a rich array of entertainment still to come.

Visit numbers now stand at 20,819,155.

Organisers had set a 25 million visit target ahead of the start of the six-month extravaganza in October.

Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, lauded the visit numbers achieved against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is such a remarkable achievement to exceed 20 million visits," she said.

"It is remarkable at anytime, but particularly in pandemic times."

A number of individual country pavilions have exceeded 1 million visits during Expo, with the likes of Saudi Arabia, Japan and Germany proving particularly popular.

A string of high-profile concerts and visits - from the UK's Prince William to sporting royalty such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic - have also helped to drive interest in recent months.

As with previous Expos, visit numbers have surged in the second half of the event.

On Saturday, organisers announced Expo had hit the milestone 20 million visit target.

The achievement meant the event had doubled its visit numbers in two months, having hit the 10 million mark on January 18.