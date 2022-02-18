No PCR test or quarantine required on arrival in Bahrain from Sunday

Visitors to Bahrain will no longer be required to take a PCR test or to quarantine on arrival from Sunday.

The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bahrain.

CAA announces update to the Kingdom’s health entry procedureshttps://t.co/rMmI5mN1lL pic.twitter.com/3cF9ZROoli — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) February 17, 2022

“Starting Sunday, February 20, 2022, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport will not be required to take a PCR test or quarantine upon arrival,” the authority said, according to a Bahrain News Agency report.

The policy was based on recommendations by Bahrain’s National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus.

It was also announced that people in contact with active cases, including those who do not hold a green pass on the kingdom's BeAware app, no longer have to undergo a precautionary period of isolation.

The National Medical Taskforce announces cancellation of the precautionary isolation for contacts of active cases starting from 20 February 2022https://t.co/QgA9zKfhYl#VACCINATEANDSTAYSAFE#TeamBahrain pic.twitter.com/CkcPRzEzMG — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) February 17, 2022

People with Covid-19 symptoms are the only ones who will be required to take a PCR test.

Testing can be done through a rapid antigen test or a PCR test at a private hospital or one booked through the BeAware app.

There have been 464,000 cases in Bahrain and 1,427 deaths, according to Reuters.

