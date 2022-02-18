No PCR test or quarantine required on arrival in Bahrain from Sunday

People in contact with active cases no longer have to undergo a precautionary period of isolation

FILE PHOTO: General view of Bahrain's financial district in Manama, Bahrain, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Patrick Ryan
Feb 18, 2022

Visitors to Bahrain will no longer be required to take a PCR test or to quarantine on arrival from Sunday.

The announcement was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bahrain.

“Starting Sunday, February 20, 2022, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport will not be required to take a PCR test or quarantine upon arrival,” the authority said, according to a Bahrain News Agency report.

The policy was based on recommendations by Bahrain’s National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus.

It was also announced that people in contact with active cases, including those who do not hold a green pass on the kingdom's BeAware app, no longer have to undergo a precautionary period of isolation.

People with Covid-19 symptoms are the only ones who will be required to take a PCR test.

Testing can be done through a rapid antigen test or a PCR test at a private hospital or one booked through the BeAware app.

There have been 464,000 cases in Bahrain and 1,427 deaths, according to Reuters.

Bahrain's new airport terminal - in pictures

Image 1 of 10
A picture taken on March 29, 2021 shows the new passenger terminal of Bahrain International Airport, south of the Bahraini capital Manama. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

The old control tower provides the centrepiece of the new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport, south of the Bahraini capital Manama. AFP

Updated: February 18th 2022, 9:26 AM
BahrainCovid
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Emirates flight to Washington 'flew at low altitude on take-off from Dubai'Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from Sultan of Oman
An image that illustrates this article No PCR test or quarantine required on arrival in Bahrain from Sunday
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi records $19.4bn in property transactions in 2021