Dubai builds 803 new homes for Emiratis under Dh1.2 billion project

Programme is part of wider strategy to improve living conditions of UAE citizens

Dubai is to deliver a further 803 homes for Emiratis. Pawan Singh / The National
The National
Feb 14, 2022

Dubai has started to build 803 new homes for Emiratis under a Dh1.2 billion project.

The additional housing will serve Al Kawaneej 2 and Al Warqa districts of the emirate.

The initiative is being overseen by Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and is part of a wider effort to enhance the lives of citizens.

In November, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, set out plans to boost the living arrangements of Emiratis.

Read More
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils Dh3.8bn Dubai housing plan

The Dh3.8 billion programme included the distribution of 2,000 residential plots, 900 villas and a Dh500 million complex for small families, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said providing quality housing for the public remained key to the UAE's future plans.

That November directive came after a Dh10 billion package comprising housing loans, plots of land and homes for Emiratis was announced in Abu Dhabi.

It also exempted 10,032 low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgage-holders from repayments, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

It came under the directives of President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Updated: February 14th 2022, 6:40 PM
DubaiEmiratiHousingUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai builds 803 new homes for Emiratis under Dh1.2 billion project
An image that illustrates this article Burj Khalifa illuminates in Turkish flag for Erdogan visitStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Turkey's President Erdogan in Abu DhabiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Turkey's president arrives in the UAEStory video icon