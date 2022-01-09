Sheikh Hamdan shares striking aerial footage of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared breathtaking footage of the emirate shining bright from above the clouds.

Sheikh Hamdan said the striking video showed a "city that knows no limits" in a post on Twitter.

The eye-catching film soars over an emirate lit up at night, before zooming past landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Atlantis, The Palm.

#Dubai, the city that knows no limits. Scenes from awakenfilm pic.twitter.com/MdgVGIUnmK — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 9, 2022

The bustling energy of the emirate is encapsulated as aerial footage keeps pace with traffic making its way down Sheikh Zayed Road.

Sheikh Hamdan said the scenes were created by Awakenfilm, available across the Middle East on iTunes.

The Crown Prince is a fervent supporter of celebrating creativity in the emirate.

On Sunday he announced the launch of a "talent pass" freelance licence category at Dubai Airport Free Zone attract global media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy professionals.

The initiative will further boost the business environment in the free zone and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovators and talent, DAFZ said.

_____________________

Dubai destinations taken by KhalifaSat – in pictures